Amir, US President Discuss Efforts To Stop Gaza War
Date
8/25/2024 3:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed, in a phone call Friday, with US President Joe Biden the situation development in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories as well as the joint mediation efforts to stop the war on the Strip. During the call, they also explored ways to further support and enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.
*His Highness the Amir discussed with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev bilateral relations. This came during a phone call the Amir received yesterday from the Bulgarian president. The call also dealt with the latest regional and international developments of joint interest.
