Amir Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Developments In Phone Call With Bulgarian President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from the President of the Republic of Bulgaria. The call also dealt with the latest regional and international developments of joint interest.

