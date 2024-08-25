Total Value Of Qatar's Stock Of Gold Hits QR30.7Bn In July
8/25/2024 3:00:10 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The total value of Qatar' stock of Gold hit QR 30.7 bn in July 2024, which is considered the highest ever. It represents 16% of the total official reserves of the Gulf State, according to the data of Qatar Central Bank.
Qatar ranks 38th globally in the ownership of gold with more than 106.4 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council. Qatar has increased its purchases of gold from 40 tonnes in February 2020 to more than 100 tonnes by the end of 2023.
Source: CNBC Arabia.
