Esports World Cup primed for TEKKEN 8 final

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 22 August 2024: The Esports World Cup hosts the first final of the final weekend of competition on Friday, with TEKKEN 8 drawing to a dramatic conclusion.

All eyes will be on the Amazon Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City as the best in the business at TEKKEN 8 battle it out to be crowned world champion – and earn $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool.

Yagami was the first player to progress to the quarter-final stage of competition on Thursday. The Australian, who plays for Al Qadsiah, the esports organization under the newly promoted Saudi Pro League football club of the same name, beat both AO and JeonDDing 2-1 in Group A second phase action. Hafiz Tanveer, the Pakistani who plays for Saudi Arabian club Twisted Minds, topped first phase Group E action to progress to the second phase.

In PUBG Battlegrounds, it was the Asian clubs who made it for a perfect one, two, three in the group stage standings. South Korean club Freecs topped the lot, with Thai Valee Esports second, and Chinese outfit 17 Gaming coming third. PUBG Battlegrounds has a winning prize of $700,000 from the tournament’s $2 million pot. In other Esports World Cup action, both ESL and Rocket League began their tournaments on Thursday.

The Esports World Cup has a $60 million prize pool, the largest ever in industry history.

With Team Falcons champions but other final positions up for grabs, that means everything is to play for as teams chase coveted spots in the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings.

The Closing Ceremony of the Esports World Cup takes places on Sunday August 25, with international artists Steve Aoki, Kid Cudi, and Sevdaliza sounding out the perfect ending to a fantastic two months in Riyadh.





