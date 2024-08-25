Chicago Rap Sensation Cherryraps Set To Drop Highly Anticipated Mixtape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cheryl Doyle, better known by her stage name CherryRaps, is poised to make waves once again with the release of her highly anticipated mixtape, Ghetto Barbie: The Red Queen. Scheduled for release on August 30th, this project marks the beginning of an ambitious series that showcases CherryRaps' unfiltered lyrical talent and bold presence in the female rap scene.



Since her breakthrough in 2021, CherryRaps has rapidly gained momentum, amassing over 100,000 Spotify streams and more than 250,000 streams across all digital platforms. Her tracks "U Nasty" and "Traffic" have resonated with audiences, receiving airplay in major cities across the United States and internationally. The buzz surrounding her music has led to features in notable publications and blogs, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the industry.



Ghetto Barbie: The Red Queen promises to be a bold and unapologetic statement. With its deep-bass beats and CherryRaps' signature flow, the mixtape is expected to resonate with both new listeners and long-time fans. The project is now available for pre-save at , ensuring fans can be the first to experience CherryRaps' latest work.



CherryRaps is more than just a rapper; she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Beyond her dynamic performances and compelling lyrics, CherryRaps is a member of Grammy U and has secured sync licensing deals in indie films, further demonstrating her versatility as an artist. As she continues to rise, Ghetto Barbie: The Red Queen is set to further cement her position as a formidable and influential voice in rap.



About CherryRaps



Cheryl "CherryRaps" Doyle is an American rapper, songwriter, and recording artist hailing from Chicago, IL. Since bursting onto the scene in 2021, she has captivated audiences with her deep-bass beats, unpredictable flow, and raw lyrical prowess. CherryRaps' debut EP, The Tip Out, and her hit singles "U Nasty" and "Traffic" have garnered significant attention, earning airplay on both internet and mainstream radio stations in cities like Chicago, Modesto, and New Orleans, as well as internationally in Germany.



CherryRaps' rising popularity has also led to Grammy U membership and sync licensing deals in independent films. She has performed at various festivals and venues across the U.S., earning accolades from rising publications and blogs. With the upcoming release of her mixtape series Ghetto Barbie and her much-anticipated second EP, TRAPHER, CherryRaps is on the brink of making a lasting impact in the rap industry.



