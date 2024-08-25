Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI
(MENAFN- Your Mind media ) Crude oil prices have stabilized but continue to face downward pressure from ongoing macroeconomic factors. Concerns about China’s economic slowdown have weighed heavily on global demand. While Beijing’s economic stimulus measures aim to boost growth, they did not yet have an impact on oil imports. In the U.S., revised employment data revisions showed fewer jobs than earlier reported, contributing to a negative market sentiment despite a decrease in U.S. crude inventories.
Expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September are creating mixed market reactions. While lower interest rates might support economic activity and oil demand, the overall sentiment remains cautious. Geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, are also having an impact on the oil market.
Looking ahead, today’s U.S. Initial Jobless Claims report is expected to show an increase in unemployment claims. Moreover, a slight contraction in the Services PMI, along with an unchanged Manufacturing PMI, suggests a weakening economic activity, potentially leading to lower oil demand and bearish pressure on crude oil prices.
