Family Development Foundation’s ‘Positive Parenting’ platform benefits 24,000 users during first half of 2024

Abu Dhabi, August 22, 2024: The Family Development Foundation's (FDF) 'Positive Parenting' platform' witnessed a remarkable turnout from interested individuals and community members in the first half of 2024. During the period, the platform benefited more than 24,000 users by providing them with a wide array of informative scientific materials that included content from over 192 resources.

Noura Megahed, Coordinator of ‘Positive Parenting Platform’ at the FDF, said: “The key objective of the platform is to create a positive and stable connection between parents and teenagers and to promote their holistic and healthy development. In line with this, the platform provides necessary support to young people during this key transitional phase of their lives. At the same time, it supports parents by proving them with necessary guidance to efficiently manage and encourage positive behaviour among their adolescent children, allowing them to address different challenges arising due to swift changes in their kids’ lives.

She also noted the different sections of the platform, including ‘Adolescence Changes,’ ‘Comprehending Adolescent Behaviour and Development,’ ‘Adolescents, Family, and Society,’ ‘Religious Education and National Identity,’ ‘Adolescents in Educational Settings,’ ‘The Digital World and Teenagers’ Well-being’ and ‘Mental and Physical Well-being.’ She highlighted the key strategies designed by the Foundation to effectively address the unique developmental characteristics and physical changes experienced by teenagers.

Furthermore, Noura Megahed explained the unique features of the platform, which encompasses more than 192 educational and awareness materials in different formats, including visual, written and audio content. The materials help parents nurture their teenagers by providing them with necessary parenting knowledge and skills. She also underscored that the platform remains committed to fostering a well-informed family and cohesive community by educating parents and empowering them with vital skills to raise their children, build positive relationships, ensure their healthy and balanced development and efficiently direct their behaviour as they navigate the challenges in their lives.

The Foundation relentlessly works to improve the skills, knowledge and approach of parents or caregivers through its Effective Parenting Skills Development program. The key goal of the program is to support parents and caregivers in understanding their children's behavioural changes and efficiently interacting with them at different stages of their growth.





