Innovative Solar Solutions by Orient Solar Take Centre Stage at Rev Expo, Lucknow

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Lucknow, August 23, 2024 – Orient Solar, India's leading innovator in solar technology with one of India's largest and most advanced fully automated solar module lines is all set to unveil two revolutionary products at the upcoming Rev Expo in Lucknow to be held between 23-25 August, 2024. Located at Stall A-130,Defence Expo Ground, visitors will get a chance to experience cutting-edge solar solutions designed and developed by Orient Solar keeping in mind modern urban user demands.



Leading the charge in solar innovation, Orient X-Nova TOPCon Panels—hailed as one of the most technologically advanced panels in the world. These panels not only boast industry-leading power generation and efficiency but also aims to set new standards for solar technology. Engineered for superior performance, the X-Nova TOPCon Panels are poised to revolutionize solar energy production, offering unparalleled benefits for both commercial and residential applications.



Additionally, the expo will feature the latest version of the Orient Arc Series Single Phase Hybrid Inverter. Utilizing copper-based technology, this inverter delivers superior efficiency and load capacity, representing a significant advancement for solar energy systems. Its design allows for seamless integration with contemporary solar setups, optimizing energy management and empowering users to maximize their solar energy utilization.



“We are thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge solar technologies in Lucknow market. With launch of two new product ranges - Orient X-Nova TOPCon Panels and the Orient Arc Series Single Phase Hybrid Inverter, we are commitment to driving innovation in the renewable energy sector, thereby, representing pinnacle of our engineering efforts. Designed to revolutionize the way people harness and utilize solar power, we aim to empower individuals, communities and businesses to embrace a sustainable future powered by clean energy” said Mohit Yadav, CEO, Orient Solar.



Orient Solar is committed to democratizing solar energy, ensuring that it is not just a privilege for large installations but accessible to every home, village and institution. Their innovative hybrid technology for rooftop solar systems allows consumers to remain connected to the grid while also enjoying the benefits of off-grid solar power, fostering energy independence.







