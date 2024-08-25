Ajman Bank Appoints Hend Al Ali as its New EVP - CHRO to Strengthen its Human Capital

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 23 August 2024



Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Hend Al Ali as its new Executive Vice-President - CHRO. A seasoned Emirati leader, Hend brings over 24 years of extensive experience in the banking industry, with a remarkable track record in Strategic HR, Change Management, and Business and HR Transformation. Her strong background includes handling startups, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs, making her a perfect fit for the dynamic environment of Ajman Bank.



Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are glad to welcome Ms. Hend Al Ali as our new Chief Human Resources Officer. Her vast experience and strategic vision in human capital management will be instrumental in supporting Ajman Bank’s growth. Hend’s expertise will drive a comprehensive HR transformation at Ajman Bank, enabling us to build a dynamic, high-performance culture that aligns with our long-term business objectives and ensures we remain at the forefront of the banking industry.”



In her previous role as Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Network International LLC, Hend was instrumental in managing the overall HR function, driving key initiatives in compensation, benefits, and HR strategies, particularly during the company’s significant expansion and acquisition phases. Her leadership in these areas was crucial in propelling the company's growth and success. Prior to this, Hend served as Executive Vice President and Human Capital Head at Dunia Finance LLC, where she played a pivotal role in overseeing and enhancing the human resources functions, contributing significantly to the company’s rapid growth. Hend’s career also includes significant leadership roles at Citibank and Mashreq Bank, where she focused on recruitment, Emiratisation, and human capital development.



Hend holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Dubai Women’s College and has furthered her expertise through specialized courses in Human Resources Management. Her deep understanding of HR dynamics and her visionary approach will be vital in building a High-Performance Culture at Ajman Bank, ensuring the bank’s continued success and growth.







MENAFN25082024004227004008ID1108597440