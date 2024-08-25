عربي


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 25: Price Of 22K RISES This Much

8/25/2024 1:20:15 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 25th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k


The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 25 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,865 and ₹7,208 for 24 carat


1 gram - ₹6,865
₹6,830 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,920 ₹ 55,640 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,650 ₹68,300 (yesterday)


1 gram - ₹7,208
₹7,172 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,664
₹ 57,376 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,080
₹ 71,720 (Yesterday)


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹57,664


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 23 was ₹57,376


8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 22 was ₹57,544

AsiaNet News

