Delhi University Student Dances To Bollywood Song In Saree Netizens Say, 'Looking Like A Dream'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi University student from Hansraj College took the spotlight recently after her college farewell went viral. Dancing to the tunes of the Hindi language song 'O Rangrez,' the student named Anupriya Sharma gained prominence through the post she shared on her Instagram handle.

The song featured in the clip is from Sonam Kapoor-Farhan Akhtar's movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which was released eleven years ago in 2013. This song was sung by maestros, including Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Bashir, Yusuf Mohammed and Vajid Ali.

| Zomato launches order scheduling feature. Delhi NCR and more to get update

The caption to the video states,“I'll stop dancing to this song when they make a better one. Till then..”

In the video, as she twists and twirls as the crowd fills the air with applause and cheers. Looking radiant in a purple saree and white blouse, she can be seen performing some elements of the classical Indian dance Kathak along with her well choregraphed impeccable dance moves. Her elegant spins and her stylised moves were a pleasant sight.

| 5-year-old beaten to death at Delhi Madrasa as accused wanted a 'holiday'

Netizens were strong to react to this expressive yet sophisticated performance. One user commented,“Soulful... I love it!” gushed one Instagram user. A second user stated,“I've never seen someone dance with SO MUCH LIFE , not sure how to put it, but this looks like freedom.” A third user wrote, "Very disappointed with the audience , I would have screamed like anything ,,,,too decent audience for such chakras and such energy."

| Delhi's CP under fire after porn plays on LED board; 'Hacked,' says civic body

A fourth user said,“She is not just dancing; she's playing with dance.” Another user commented," And then they say, ki saree me dance nhi ho pata, look at her, she ate it." A fifth user remarked,“Pyaaz on gas stove.”

"Love it. Just fabulous. Graceful, done with such ease. It's a sheer delight to watch," wrote another user. The post, which has amassed over 4.41 lakh likes and numerous reactions from social media, is still making the rounds.