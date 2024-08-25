Hezbollah Fires Rockets At Israel Along With Explosive-Laden Drones

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 25 (IANS) Hezbollah said on Sunday that it has fired more than 320 rockets at northern Israel in the past few hours, along with several explosive-laden drones.

In a statement, Hezbollah claims to have targeted 11 military bases in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said that the attack was in response to the killing of its military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on July 30.

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military continues to thwart Hezbollah's prepared on the country.

Hagari said, "We are removing threats to the Israeli home front. Dozens of planes are now attacking targets in different areas of southern Lebanon."

"Hezbollah is firing rockets and drones at Israel. Our air defence systems, Navy ships and Air Force planes are protecting the country's skies, identifying and intercepting threats, and striking anywhere in Lebanon, where it is necessary to remove threats and hit Hezbollah," the statement said.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarullah had said that it would avenge the death of Fuad Shukr, who was the closest ally of the Hezbollah chief.

Hebrew media has earlier reported that Israel intelligence has warned of a possible Hezbollah attack in northern Israel if the talks at Cairo fail and the Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has directed the IDF to be prepared for any onslaught from Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah attack came precisely when the indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas were scheduled in Cairo.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns and White House Middle East Advisor Brett McGurk are in Cairo for the mediatory talks. Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Egyptian Intelligence Chief Major General Abbas Kamel will also participate in the talks.

The Israeli delegation in Cairo includes Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Major General Eliezer Toledan.

The Hamas delegation is led by its senior official Khalil al-Hayya. The Arab media houses from Cairo are reporting that Hamas leadership will be communicating with the Qatar Prime Minister and Egyptian Intelligence chief and not participating in direct talks.