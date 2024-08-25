Heavy Explosion Rang In Kharkiv During Air Raid Alert
8/25/2024 1:06:21 AM
A heavy explosion rocked Khariv city in the early morning hours of August 25, city mayor reported in a message posted on his official page in Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.
"A heavy explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be cautious," Ihor Terekhov warned.
Further update is anticipated...
