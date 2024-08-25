Russia Launched Four Missiles Targeting Kharkiv, Chuhuiv: 4-Year-Old Among The Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

The Russians attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv with missiles, injuring a 4-year-old child among others, Ukrinform reported, citing a Telegram post by the regional administration.

"The occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv with missiles. No casualties have been reported so far for Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, there is one casualty in Chuhuiv," said Oleh Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

"In Chuhuiv, the enemy targeted private households, a 4-year-old child is among the injured. Acute stress reaction, hospitalization not needed. Two more injured, women, received treatment immediately on the spot," Oleh Sinehubov reported in an update on Telegram.

Ukrinform reported a heavy explosion in Kharkiv early this morning

Photo representative