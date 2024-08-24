Embrace Friendship And Joy With $FUKU: The New Token Inspired By The Next-Gen Doge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing $FUKU, a Community-Driven Meme Token Celebrating the Between KabosuMama and Fuku-kun, Now Available on Over 10 Exchanges

Lewes, DE, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that unites the spirit of the iconic meme with the love of new beginnings, the $FUKU token has officially launched to commemorate the friendship between KabosuMama, the beloved owner of Kabosu (the behind the Doge meme), and her new friend, Fuku-kun. Drawing on the warmth and joy that Fuku-kun brings to their lives, $FUKU aims to foster a culture of friendship, happiness, and collaboration within the crypto community.

Launched on August 8, 2024, $FUKU has quickly gained traction across the crypto landscape, securing listings on over 10 exchanges and being verified on numerous platforms. With a maximum supply of 420,690,000,000 tokens, the project features unique elements such as LP burned, 0% taxes, no team-controlled tokens, and a renounced smart contract, all of which are designed to build trust and transparency.

The $FUKU community has already seen significant engagement, with contributions to trending efforts, numerous fan art creations, and widespread social media buzz. These successes highlight the project's resonance with the broader Doge community and its potential to grow even further.

“$FUKU is more than just a meme token; it's a celebration of the simple joys that Fuku-kun represents,” said a spokesperson for the project Mr. Lightspeed.“We're thrilled to see the enthusiasm from the community as they embrace this new chapter in the Doge legacy.”

Security Assurance: In terms of security, $FUKU is committed to transparency and safety. The project is currently undergoing an audit by Cyberscope. Once completed, the audit will be visible wherever the project is listed, providing additional confidence to our token holders.

How to Buy $FUKU: $FUKU is now available for purchase on multiple centralized exchanges (CEX) including MEXC, LBank, Bitmart, and others. For decentralized exchange (DEX) enthusiasts, $FUKU can be acquired via Uniswap by following these simple steps:

Use a hot wallet like MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet, or a cold wallet like Ellipal.Fund your wallet with ETH through your preferred method, ensuring you have enough to complete the transaction.Connect your wallet to Uniswap.org, select ETH, and enter $FUKU's contract address.Complete the swap and join the $FUKU community.

The $FUKU project will continue to expand its reach, with plans for further exchange listings, community-driven initiatives, and collaborations that align with the token's core values of joy and friendship.

CONTACT: Chris Johnson Fuku-Kun team