Jefery Levy's Pre-Pandemic Independent Films Win Over Two Dozen Post Pandemic Major Film Festival Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jefery Levy, Writer, Director and Producer of The Key, ME, and Man Of God, all finished just prior to the pandemic, wins over two dozen major festival awards.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jefery Levy , writer, director and producer of 3 indie films finished just prior to pandemic, has so far won over two dozen major festival awards.MAN OF GOD:-Best Narrative Feature Film, 2024 Seattle Film FestivalTHE KEY :-Best Narrative Feature FIlm, The 2024 Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards-Best Narrative Feature Film, The 2024 Dublin Movie Awards-Best Feature Film Director, the 2024 Hawaii International Film Awards-Best Narrative Feature Film, Best Director, Best Script, Best Actor (David Arquette) and Best Actress (Bai Ling), the 2024 Indie Film FestivalME-Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Best Cinematography (William Macollum), The International Cosmopolitan Film Festival of Tokyo-Best Narrative Film, best director and best actor (Jefery Levy) The 2024 Indie Film Festival

