Guyana To Host International Arbitration Workshop

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – The of Guyana through the attorney general's chambers and of affairs, in collaboration with the International Senior Lawyers Project (ISLP) and with the support of the ROLE UK Programme and UKAid, will be hosting a“International Arbitration in Practice” from August 26 to 29 in Georgetown.

This workshop is the second, more advanced phase of a capacity-building program initiated in 2023, designed to further enhance the expertise of Guyanese lawyers in international arbitration, particularly having regard to the provisions of Guyana's new Arbitration Act 2024.

35 participants from various key institutions are slated to engage in practical sessions that address the challenges and opportunities arising from the enactment of this law. Invited institutions include the Guyana Revenue Authority, the ministry of natural resources, the ministry of amerindian affairs, the ministry of housing, the arbitration unit, the maritime administration department, the ministry of tourism, industry and commerce, and the bar associations.

Five volunteers from ISLP, all recognized experts in international arbitration, from the international Law Firms of Winston & Strawn and Chaffetz Lindsay, will lead the in-person sessions. This training will prepare State Counsel and legal professionals to interpret, implement and apply the law in the resolution of disputes, thereby ensuring that Guyana remains an attractive and secure destination for foreign investment. It will also promote international arbitration by reinforcing ; confidence in Guyana's legal system and upholding the rule of law with due adherence to the public policy of Guyana.

This training has received financial and technical support from the Advocates for International Development's Rule of Law Expertise UK (ROLE UK) Programme and UKAid.

