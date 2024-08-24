Pete Davidson 'In Talks' To Go To Space With Jeff Bezos

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pete Davidson is in discussions with billionaire Jeff Bezos about joining Blue Origin on their next flight to space.

The idea came about when Davidson and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, joined Bezos for dinner at the founder's Los Angeles home in January.

Davidson's potential space flight, first reported by the New York Post, is not finalized but the insider told CNN an announcement is likely in the coming weeks.

If Davidson does take flight, he will follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Michael Strahan and William Shatner who have taken part in a Blue Origin mission. Blue Origin's suborbital flights reach more than 62 miles above Earth, which is widely considered to be the edge of outer space.

Bezos hopes that these flights will help begin a new era of space tourism.

If Davidson is offered a seat on a Blue Origin flight, he will be one of only a handful of celebrities to the edge of space.

The flight has sparked a“celebrity space race” of sorts, with Bezos taking Star Trek icon William Shatner aboard a Blue Origin ship in October.

Davidson's potential once-in-a-lifetime trip to space comes as his relationship gets more serious with Kardashian.

