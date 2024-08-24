Etech Global Services Recognized As Major Contender In Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® For CXM Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of next-generation BPO solutions , has achieved a significant milestone in its standing. The company has been positioned as a Major Contender in the prestigious Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for the Americas region . This recognition underscores Etech's growing influence and capabilities in the competitive CXM landscape.The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. The CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides a comprehensive evaluation of leading customer experience management service providers in the Americas market."Being recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® for CXM Services in the Americas is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence," said Matt Rocco, Etech's Global Services President and CEO. "This achievement validates our innovative approach to customer experience solutions and our ability to adapt to the dynamic needs of our clients. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the CXM industry, we remain committed to driving meaningful impact and setting new standards of service delivery."Etech's positioning as a Major Contender is attributed to its innovative use of AI-enhanced human intelligence in CXM solutions , its trademarked approach to turning data into strategic insights, and its proven track record of improving both customer experience and shareholder value for clients across various industries.Etech's placement as a Major Contender demonstrates the company's strong market adoption, portfolio mix, and ability to deliver high-quality customer experience services across the Americas region.For more information about how Etech Global Services is revolutionizing customer experience management, or to explore how our innovative solutions can benefit your business, visit or contact our team at ....About Etech Global ServicesEtech delivers next-generation BPO solutions. A global minority-owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn your data into strategic insights. Etech leverages the power of artificial plus human intelligence, which enhances training and coaching. By doing this, they have been able to focus on critical behaviors and improve both customer experience and shareholder value. With over two decades of experience, Etech has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across various industries, helping them enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

