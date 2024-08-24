Herbalife Teams Up With NBA Star Blake Wesley To Host Free Youth Basketball Clinics In Indiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clinics Aim to Empower Local Youth with Essential Skills and Healthy Habits

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Herbalife and star and South Bend native Blake Wesley, teamed up to host a series of free youth clinics aimed at equipping youth across Indiana with the skills to excel on and off the court. Over 300 young athletes, ages 7 to 17, participated in the clinics, reflecting Herbalife's continued dedication to promoting healthy, active lifestyles in the communities it serves.

Continue Reading

Ibi Montesino, managing director of Herbalife North America: "At Herbalife, we believe in supporting athletes of all levels and that's why we are thrilled to partner with Blake Wesley to bring these clinics to the Indiana community."

NBA star Blake Wesley teamed up with Herbalife to host a free youth basketball clinic at Riley High School in South Bend today. This event was one of three clinics held by Wesley and Herbalife across Indiana, benefiting over 300 young athletes and showcasing their shared commitment to community and empowering the next generation.

Post this





The clinics took place at Riley High School, Michigan City High School, and the Tolson Center for Community Excellence, where participants engaged in three dynamic training sessions led by Wesley and under the guidance of experienced coaches. The sessions focused on essential basketball skills such as ball-handling, shooting, and footwork, while also promoting the importance of nutrition and healthy habits for overall well-being and success.

The event was filled with valuable basketball instruction, mentorship, and fun activities, making it an unforgettable experience.

"At Herbalife, we believe in supporting athletes of all levels and that's why we are thrilled to partner with Blake Wesley to bring these clinics to the Indiana community," said Ibi Montesino, managing director of Herbalife North America. "This ongoing collaboration reflects Herbalife's dedication to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and our commitment to making a positive impact in communities around the world."

Blake Wesley added, "It's incredibly fulfilling to return home and give back to the community that supported me growing up. We're excited to connect with the kids, sharing basketball skills and lessons on nutrition, life, and the value of hard work in school. I'm grateful to Herbalife for their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles."

The collaboration between Herbalife and Wesley represents a shared commitment to community and empowering the next generation. This is the second consecutive year that Herbalife and Wesley have hosted clinics for children in Indiana.

Herbalife proudly sponsors over 190 sporting events, teams, and athletes worldwide, exemplifying the company's commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit

Herbalife .

* Herbalife is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by, the San Antonio Spurs or the National Basketball Association.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please visit

Herbalife

and follow on Instagram

@HerbalifeUSA .

SOURCE Herbalife North America