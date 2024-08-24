Gate.Io Announces Official Sleeve Partnership With Inter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gate.io announces partnership with FC Internazionale Milano, leading exchange. Read more to gain insights.

Milano, Italy , Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io, a world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce a partnership with FC Internazionale Milano (“Inter” or“Club”), one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and the reigning champions of Serie A.









Starting from the 2024/25 season, Gate.io will become the Official Sleeve Partner for Inter, which will see its logo on the sleeves of the playing kits for both Men's and Women's teams, in addition to the Club's U20 teams. This collaboration unites two brands sharing and believing in the same technology-inspired vision, community-centric value and long-lasting winning spirit.

The new partnership will focus on enhancing the fan experience and providing innovative services and engagements to the Club's global fan base. Throughout this exciting collaboration, fans can look forward to a range of exclusive content, joint-marketing activations, co-branded merchandise, alongside unique opportunities for fans to connect both on and off the field. This partnership symbolises the fusion of traditional sports excellence with cutting-edge digital technology.

Dr. Han Lin, the founder and CEO of said“We are thrilled to partner with Inter, a club with a rich history and a passionate fan base. This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and community engagement. We are excited to bring new and exciting experiences to Inter fans around the world, and to explore the many synergies between the worlds of football and digital assets.”

“We are delighted to welcome Gate.io as our new Sleeve Partner for our prestigious jersey, which we are now delighted to complete," said Alessandro Antonello, CEO Corporate of Inter. "Thanks to this new agreement, Gate.io – which has over ten years' experience in the sector and shares our innovative spirit – will gain extensive visibility in all the competitions that we will participate in.”

Together, Gate.io and Inter are set to redefine the fan experience, offering unparalleled engagement to a global audience.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralised finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 17 million active users worldwide.

About Inter

Founded in 1908, FC Internazionale Milano, or Inter, is globally renowned as one of the world's most successful football teams.

The club's trophy haul includes 20 Italian league titles, 9 Coppa Italias, 9 Italian Super Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 2 European Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter is one of the seven teams to have done the treble – Champions League, national championship and national cup – in the same year (2010), and the only Italian club never to have been relegated in its 113-year history. Inter is a global brand with more than 500 million followers worldwide.

The club boasts a cutting-edge, world-famous youth academy. Over the years Nerazzurri youth teams have won more than 56 trophies, producing many full internationals and dozens of other professionals who have gone on to play in the major European leagues.

Disclaimer

The content herein does not constitute investment advice, any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services. Please note that may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of its services from restricted jurisdictions. For more information, you should read its applicable user agreements.

