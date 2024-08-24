Amad Diallo Overcomes Death Of Stepmother To Score Manchester United's Equaliser At Brighton

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amad Diallo was included in Manchester United's matchday squad for the trip to Brighton just hours after he shared the tragic news of his stepmothers death. The Ivorian

scored the equaliser against the Seagulls and dedicated the goal to his father's wife, who was like his mother.



Also read:

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

Despite the loss of his loved one, Diallo asked head coach Erik ten Hag to play him against Brighton on Saturday. The 22-year-old displayed great courage and emotional strength to come on to the field and produce an impressive performance.



Brighton had taken the lead through Danny Welbeck's opener in the 32nd-minute. The Red Devils leveled the score on the hour-mark when Diallo received the ball on the right, dribbled into the box, cut inside and fired in a low shot, which deflected off Van Hecke and went into the back of the net. After being reviewed by the VAR for potential offside, the goal was awarded.



Diallo, was signed my Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta for GBP 19 million in 2021. The 22-year-old's maturity today probably explains why Erik ten Hag was willing to let Jadon Sancho leave for Juventus, if the Old Lady can come up with a suitable offer.



However, in a dramatic finale, Brighton secured the win in the 95th minute. A well-worked corner kept the ball in play, and João Pedro emerged at the back post to head home the decisive goal, sealing a 2-1 victory and ensuring Brighton's continued dominance at the top of the Premier League table.



The Seagulls have now won their first two Premier League games of the season, having thrashed Everton 3-0 last time out. Meanwhile, after two games, Manchester United have three points to their name. Ten Hag's side beat Fulham 1-0 last week.

Also read:

EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United