EPL 2024-25: Erling Haaland's Hat-Trick Powers Manchester City To A 4-1 Win Over Ipswich Town

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling encounter at the Etihad on Saturday, Manchester City overcame a shock early setback to secure a commanding 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town, with Erling stealing the show by netting his first hat-trick of the season. The Norwegian striker's clinical performance ensured City continued their dominant start to the campaign, leaving Ipswich with little to show for their spirited effort.

Ipswich Town stunned the home crowd by taking the lead just seven minutes into the match. The visitors capitalized on a rare defensive lapse from Manchester City, as Sammie Szmodics pounced on a loose ball and squeezed it past Ederson to open the scoring. The goal, Szmodics' first for Ipswich, silenced the Etihad and hinted at the possibility of an upset.

However, Ipswich's lead was short-lived. Just five minutes later, Manchester City were awarded a penalty following a VAR check, after Savinho was fouled inside the box. Erling Haaland stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the penalty, leveling the score at 1-1. This goal marked the beginning of a relentless City onslaught.

Within three minutes of the equalizer, Kevin De Bruyne fired City into the lead. The Belgian playmaker latched onto a precise pass and drilled the ball into the net, leaving Ipswich's goalkeeper with no chance. The goal was a testament to De Bruyne's attacking prowess and City's ability to turn a game on its head in a matter of moments.

Barely two minutes after De Bruyne's strike, Haaland added his second of the afternoon. A swift City counter-attack saw the Norwegian round the Ipswich goalkeeper before coolly cushioning the ball home, making it 3-1 to the hosts. The quick succession of goals within a mere 193 seconds of play demonstrated City's lethal efficiency in front of goal.

City continued to pile pressure on Ipswich, with Rico Lewis and Kevin De Bruyne both coming close to extending the lead. Lewis saw his powerful strike cannon off the crossbar, while De Bruyne's effort also rattled the woodwork, denying him a second goal.

As the second half progressed, City introduced İlkay Gundogan, who received a warm reception from the Etihad faithful during his late cameo appearance. The midfielder, returning to Manchester after a brief spell away, showed flashes of his brilliance but it was Haaland who once again stole the spotlight.

In the dying moments of the match, Haaland completed his hat-trick with a trademark finish, securing the match ball and capping off a stellar performance. His third goal was a fitting conclusion to a dominant display by Manchester City, who never looked back after taking the lead.

Haaland's hat-trick marked the 23rd of his career, with ten of those coming in the sky blue of Manchester City. The Norwegian striker continues to set new benchmarks with each passing game, and his latest performance only reinforces his status as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football.

The 4-1 victory sees Manchester City maintain their strong start to the season, with the champions once again showcasing their attacking depth and resilience. Despite the early scare from Ipswich Town, City's ability to respond swiftly and decisively ensured that the visitors were unable to build on their early lead.

As City looks ahead to their upcoming fixtures, the form of Erling Haaland will be crucial to their aspirations this season. With his first hat-trick of the campaign under his belt, it is unlikely to be the last time the Norwegian star delivers a match-winning performance for the reigning champions.