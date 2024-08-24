'Revenge For Muslims In Palestine': Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Knife Attack In Germany's Solingen

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a brutal knife attack in Solingen, Germany, which resulted in the deaths of three people on Friday.

The group, through its al-Amaq agency, stated that the attacker was a“soldier of the Islamic State” who targeted a“Christian gathering” and carried out the attack "out of revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere".

However, the group did not provide immediate evidence to support this claim, and the connection between the attacker and the Islamic State remains unclear.

The attack, which occurred during a festival celebrating the city's 650th anniversary, led to the deaths of two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the violence as a“horrific act,” while Interior Minister Nancy Faeser vowed that security authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrator and uncover the motive behind the attack.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the case. Although he is not the primary suspect, he is believed to have had prior knowledge of the attack. The boy was detained after two women reported a conversation in which he and another person discussed the incident. The police are continuing their search for the main attacker and are considering the possibility of terrorism as a motive.

The attack occurred at the Fronhof market, a central area in Solingen, leading local authorities to evacuate the vicinity shortly after the incident. Chief of Police Markus Röhrl has urged the public to avoid speculation and assist with any information that could aid the investigation.

Solingen, known for its steel industry, is a city with a population of approximately 160,000, situated about 15 miles east of Düsseldorf. Mayor Tim Kurzbach expressed deep sorrow over the attack, stating that the community is in shock and mourning the loss of life. "It breaks my heart that an attack has happened in our city," Kurzbach said, expressing his sympathy for those affected by the tragedy.