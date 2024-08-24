PM Modi To Release ₹2,500 Crore At Lakhpati Didi Sammelan In Maharashtra Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday, 25 August, to engage with Lakhpati Didis at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. He will release a Revolving Fund of ₹2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Later in the evening, according to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur .

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said he looks forward to being in Jalgaon tomorrow to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan .

“During the programme, certificates will be handed over to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. This scheme is playing a key role in boosting women empowerment. A fund of Rs. 2500 crore will also be launched to benefit lakhs of women working with Self Help Groups,” he added.

In Jalgaon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, where he will award certificates and honour 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved this status during the NDA Government's third term.

Furthermore, he will disburse bank loans totaling ₹5,000 crore, which will support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already been empowered as Lakhpati Didis, with the government's goal to elevate three crore women to this status.

In Jodhpur, the Prime Minister will serve as the Chief Guest at the final ceremony marking the Platinum Jubilee of the Rajasthan High Court, held at its campus. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum during the event.