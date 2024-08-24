Explosion In Pakistan Kills 2 Children And Injures 12

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani have reported an explosion in the Balochistan province, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 2 children and injuries to 12 others.

According to Express Tribune, local officials have reported that the explosion occurred on Sunday, August 24th, near a post in the Sirkhab Chowk area of the Balochistan province.

As a result of the explosion, 2 children have been killed, and at least 12 people, including two police officers, have been injured, with the condition of at least four of the wounded described as critical.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the bomb was placed in a motorcycle.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in attacks by militants on Pakistani officials and civilians. This surge in violence has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, particularly in regions that were previously considered relatively stable.

The frequency and severity of these attacks highlight the growing challenge of maintaining security and the need for a robust counter-terrorism strategy.

Furthermore, relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated significantly. The escalating violence and attacks have exacerbated existing tensions between the two capitals, undermining efforts to foster regional cooperation and stability.

Both governments are struggling to address the complex security dynamics and improve diplomatic relations amidst ongoing challenges.

