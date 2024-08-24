Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Investment Forum Yields $900 Million In Deals
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan investment Forum held in
Dushanbe, several commercial agreements and contracts worth
approximately $900 million were signed, Azernews
reports.
The forum, which took place on August 21 ahead of President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Tajikistan, saw a Kazakh
delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and a
Tajik delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Khokim
Khulikzoda.
In his opening address, Roman Sklyar emphasized the substantial
potential for collaborative projects between Kazakhstan and
Tajikistan across various sectors. He highlighted the forum's role
in demonstrating both countries' dedication to advancing bilateral
trade, economic, and investment relations.
Key areas of focus included strengthening cooperation between
metallurgical companies and expanding joint agro-projects,
specifically in the production, processing, and storage of
agricultural and fruit-vegetable products for export to third
countries.
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have set a goal to increase their
trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Tajikistan
on August 22-23, where he will hold talks with the Tajik President
and sign additional agreements.
