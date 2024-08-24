First Turkish Submarine Commissioned Today
Date
8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkish submarine "Piri Reis" will be commissioned today,
Azernews reports citing the Turkish media.
It was reported that today the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip
Erdogan will participate in the event organized in this regard.
It should be noted that "Piri Reis" is Turkiye's first
submarine.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.