First Turkish Submarine Commissioned Today

8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish submarine "Piri Reis" will be commissioned today, Azernews reports citing the Turkish media.

It was reported that today the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in the event organized in this regard.

It should be noted that "Piri Reis" is Turkiye's first submarine.

