Kazakhstan Aims To Boost Port Capacity To 30 Million Tons By 2030 To Support TITR Expansion
8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan is set to significantly increase its port throughput
capacity from the current 21 million tons to 30 million tons by
2030 to support the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor,
Azernews reports citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of
Transport.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance
maritime infrastructure and logistics capabilities.
According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the development
plan includes expanding container terminal capacities, upgrading
transshipment equipment, improving logistics, streamlining customs
and administrative procedures, and digitalizing the TITR and
North-South corridors. These upgrades are crucial to accommodate
the growing demand for freight transportation along the route.
From January to July 2024, Kazakhstan saw a substantial increase
in cargo transported by sea and coastal routes, reaching 1.6
million tons. This figure represents a 2.1-fold increase compared
to the same period in 2023 and is the highest in the past five
years. Additionally, cargo turnover for maritime and coastal
transport surged by 2.1 times, totaling 966 million ton-kilometers,
marking the highest level since 2020.
This growth in cargo transportation is largely attributed to the
TITR, which facilitates trade between China and Europe via rail and
sea routes. The expansion of Kazakhstan's port capacities and
infrastructure is expected to further bolster the efficiency and
effectiveness of this critical international trade corridor.
