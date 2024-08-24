Kazakhstan Aims To Boost Port Capacity To 30 Million Tons By 2030 To Support TITR Expansion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan is set to significantly increase its throughput capacity from the current 21 million tons to 30 million tons by 2030 to support the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports citing Kazakhstan's of Transport.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance maritime infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the development plan includes expanding container terminal capacities, upgrading transshipment equipment, improving logistics, streamlining customs and administrative procedures, and digitalizing the TITR and North-South corridors. These upgrades are crucial to accommodate the growing demand for freight transportation along the route.

From January to July 2024, Kazakhstan saw a substantial increase in cargo transported by sea and coastal routes, reaching 1.6 million tons. This figure represents a 2.1-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023 and is the highest in the past five years. Additionally, cargo turnover for maritime and coastal transport surged by 2.1 times, totaling 966 million ton-kilometers, marking the highest level since 2020.

This growth in cargo transportation is largely attributed to the TITR, which facilitates trade between China and Europe via rail and sea routes. The expansion of Kazakhstan's port capacities and infrastructure is expected to further bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of this critical international trade corridor.