Duda: Ukraine's Independence Day Is Holiday For Whole Of Central Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Independence Day is a celebration of the independence of the entire Central Europe, as without an independent Ukraine there can be no independent Poland and other countries in the region.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a speech on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Polish leader emphasized that Poland has stood by Ukraine from the very beginning of Russian aggression.

“Your Independence Day is, in a sense, a celebration of the independence of the whole of Central Europe, because without an independent Ukraine it is difficult to talk about an independent and secure Poland, Lithuania or other countries in our region,” Duda said.

He emphasized that during the difficult trials that Ukraine is facing today, Ukrainians are not alone:“Poland has supported, supports and will continue to support the Ukrainian struggle until the end.”

Duda emphasized that Poles understand Ukrainians like no other, as Poland has twice in its history lost its independence and restored it with superhuman efforts.

The Polish leader emphasized that he had no doubt that the brave Ukrainian people would defend their independence in the fight against the Russian aggressor. He expressed confidence that the war would soon end with“the victory of the forces of freedom over the world of tyranny.”

Duda emphasized that in the 50s of the last century, a new democratic order began to take shape in Europe, based on mutual respect and cooperation between European nations, which is strikingly different from the“Russian world,” an anti-civilization of contempt, hatred, and tyranny.

The Polish leader emphasized that Ukrainians have been part of the European community for centuries. He drew attention to historical moments that emphasize closeness with the Polish and Baltic nations. Duda emphasized that in 1919-1920, Ukrainians fought side by side against the Bolshevik invasion thanks to the Petlura-Pilsudski alliance.

He reminded that Poland was the first country to recognize Ukraine's independence in 1991, and from the very beginning Warsaw supported Kyiv's pro-Western aspirations.

Duda noted that solidarity and unity are now the key to relations between Ukraine and Poland, and they need to be strengthened.

“Remember that Poland will not get tired and will not leave Ukraine alone on its way to the European community. The place of an independent Ukraine in Europe, which has proved with its determination and will to fight, as well as with its blood, that Ukrainians have long belonged to the European family. Poland will not leave you in this struggle,” Duda emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on August 24.

Photo: OP