Ukraine To Receive Short-Range Air Defense Systems From Lithuania By Early September - Šimonyte

This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Ingrida Šimonyte at a joint press with the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At our meeting today, I informed President Zelensky that a new package of military aid from Lithuania will arrive in Ukraine by early September. It will include short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone and other equipment, weapons and ammunition... We hope that by the end of the fall we will also be able to provide (Ukraine) with more than five thousand Lithuanian-made drones,” Šimonyte said.

She reminded that Lithuania has committed to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP annually to support Ukraine's security and defense.

“My government will not only ensure this, but also exceed this plan. I hope that no matter what kind of government we have after the (parliamentary) elections in October, it will remain committed to this goal,” the prime minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said that Ukraine would receive the first Lithuanian-made FPV drones, probably in the second half of September 2024.

Photo: Office of the President