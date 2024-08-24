Russia Will Be Pushed Out Of Ukraine Militarily If Diplomacy Fails: Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Ukraine will do its utmost to force Vladimir to end the war diplomatically, and if this fails, the will be ready to push the enemy out of the country by military force.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement to this effect while addressing a joint press with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonite, Ukrinform reports.

"The war can end in nothing else but the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the prevention of a new armed aggression by Putin and the Russian Federation. From our part, we will do our utmost to force Putin into ending this war diplomatically, so that less people are lost, in the first place. But if we do not succeed, if, let's say, the partners let us down and do not stand firmly and decisively against Putin's aggression and against him as a villian, then we will do everything to make sure our army is ready to push Putin out of the territory of our state, " Zellensky said.

Ukrinform reported that Volodymyr Zelensky had put forward a plan to end the war diplomatically based on the Peace Formula, which was discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The first edition of the Ukraine Peace Summit took place in Switzerland on June 15-16. It focused on issues set out in the Ukrainian Peace Formula, including nuclear and food security, as well as repatriation of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia among humanitarian issues.