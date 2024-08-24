Firetruck Blows Up After Riding On An Enemy-Planted Explosive Ordnance In Kharkiv Oblast
Date
8/24/2024 3:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)
A fire truck blew up after riding on an explosive ordnance planted by the adversary in a location near the town of Balakliya, leaving two rescue workers injured, the State Service for Emergencies reported in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.
"In Kharkiv Oblast, a fire truck exploded after hitting an explosive device; two rescue workers were injured. The accident occurred this afternoon while extinguishing a forest fire in a liberated area in the surrounding of Balakliya town, Izyum District," the report says.
It is noted that the injured were rushed to a hospital.
Ukrinform reported that three people had sustained explosive injuries in an incident that occurred in the village of Starytsy in the vicinity of Vovchansk town, Kharkiv Oblast.
