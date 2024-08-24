Ministry Of Interior: We Continue To Monitor, Block Scam Websites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The of Interior confirmed on Saturday that it monitors and blocks "scam websites" and take all necessary measures to combat these illegal activities.

The General Department of Security Relations and said in a press statement that the Department of Combating Cybercrime, in cooperation with relevant authorities, was able to remove about 392 scam websites, including 52 websites that impersonate (Al-Durra) domestic workers company.

The Department also blocked more than 662 fraudulent Kuwaiti (WhatsApp) numbers, 65 percent of which were impersonating the company.

The Ministry called on everyone to deal with trusted websites only and verify their credibility before making any purchases or authentications through the (Kuwait Mobile ID) application or any other sites.

It stressed the importance of reading the site name and being careful in dealing with (Wix sites), that are made by the free online web creator Wix, to ensure the protection of their financial and personal information and not fall victims of fraudulent operations.

It also called on everyone to contact the Cybercrime Department via (WhatsApp) service on the number (97283939) or the department's account on social media platforms (@ECCCD) to request assistance. (end)

