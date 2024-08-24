UAE Mediates Exchange Of 230 Captives Between Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between Russia and the Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives, announced the UAE of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday.

This brings the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788, the UAE said in a press statement.

The MoFA expressed its appreciation to the of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE's mediation endeavors, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process.

It added that these efforts reflect the UAE's commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries.

The Ministry emphasized that the success of the new mediation, the seventh since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation, as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.

Notably, since the beginning of this year, the UAE's mediation efforts have succeeded in completing exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022. (end)

