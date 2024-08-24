Tripura CM Urges Political Parties To 'Come Together' To Deal With Post-Flood Challenges

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Aug 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Saturday urged all parties to come together to tackle the post-flood challenges ahead after the week-long catastrophic deluge which has massively impacted the state for the first time in over three decades, killing at least 24 people and damaging properties and worth of over Rs 15,000 crore.

Presiding over an all-party meeting here, the Chief Minister briefed the leaders of the various political parties about the overall flood-related situation, and urged them to join in addressing the post-flood challenges ahead.

He noted that from August 19 to August 24, the rainfall was unprecedented. Bagafa in South Tripura district recorded over 493 mm of rainfall, which is an all-time record.

"Responding to my request, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible help, including helicopters and additional NDRF personnel. Currently, all the rivers are flowing below danger level, except for the Gomati River, which remains above danger level," the Chief Minister informed the meeting.

He said that so far, 24 people have died, two people are missing, and two injured.

Among the 24 deceased, nineteen died in landslides and five drowned, Saha added.

The leaders of the political parties, proposed holding all-party meetings at the sub-divisional level and that is a good suggestion, the Chief Minister later told the media.

He said: "We did not engage in any political discussions, everyone emphasised unity during this crisis to overcome the situation. The preliminary assessment of the damage amounts to around Rs 15,000 crore, which could rise further."

Those students who have lost their books would receive new ones from the education department, said Saha, who also holds the Education Department.

He further informed that 1.28 lakh people are now sheltered in 557 relief camps across the state, while around 17 lakh people have been affected across the state.

The Chief Minister said that around 1,603 electric poles have broken, 501 transformers are damaged, and two sub-stations have been affected.

Around 200 engineers are on the ground, he said, adding that so far, 20,000 food packets have been airlifted and distributed in Gomati and South Tripura districts.

"We have announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for the injured. The political leaders suggested considering the critical situation, the compensation amount could be increased," Saha said.

Senior officials were also present at the meeting.