Candidate Convicted In Financial Cases Arrested

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 24 (Petra) -- A man wanted on multiple counts of unpaid debts to individuals was arrested on Saturday, and was found to be a candidate running in upcoming parliamentary elections, the Public Security Department said Saturday.A patrol on duty in the capital stopped a public vehicle and found an occupant, the candidate, who was wanted on six counts of unpaid money owed to citizens, the department's spokesman said, adding that he will be referred to judicial authorities.He stressed that an election candidate has no immunity from the judiciary in financial matters or the rights of others, adding that other candidates who had similar convictions were released from custody after their debts were paid and had the orders lifted.The media spokesman reiterated that Public Security is a law enforcement agency working with the judicial authority to enforce rulings and judicial orders under the law.