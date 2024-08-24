Digital Economy Conference Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 24 (Petra) -- The 10th Economic Conference, Digital and Digital Technology, organized by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC) in cooperation with Petra University, opened her Saturday.Former Prime and Advisor to Petra University Board Adnan Badran told the opening session that the 2021-2025 national digital transformation strategy and executive plan is in line with the economic modernization vision to attract investments, prop up the economy, stamp out red tape, nepotism and favoritism, and curb administrative and financial graft.He underscored digital transformation in developing the economic and service sectors, building an attractive investment infrastructure, and turning natural and human resources into rich and smart resources to generate jobs, eliminate poverty and unemployment and open wide scopes for research, development, creativity and innovation, especially building smart applications.The digital transformation process, especially the socio-economic track, will help cut government spending as many current jobs will be smart electronic.Badran urged education and scientific research institutions and other entities to build smart databases and education and study programs that match the digital environment and prepare human resources for the fourth and fifth generations to keep pace with digital transformation and artificial intelligence.JSSREC head and conference chairman Reda Khawaldeh said the gathering, a key theme of which is the rise of artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, will help shape the future of Jordan's technology sector and build a strong and sustainable economy for future generations."We, in Jordan, are witnessing remarkable growth in this field, and start-ups and digital applications have become an integral part of the national economy's fabric, as this transformation reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure and develop policies to support technological innovation," he said.Jordan, he added, is not just a participant in digital transformation, but it takes the initiative in the region as it invested in the development of a strong digital infrastructure and supported technology entrepreneurship through business incubators and accelerators, he pointed out.In addition to the rise of AI, robotics and automation, the conference tackled two other main themes: digital economy- Jordan a pioneer of digital transformation in the region, and digital transformation and financial technology.