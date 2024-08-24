Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad Achieves Certification In Complete Implant Prosthodontics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, a and implantologist, has earned the "Complete Implant Prosthodontics" certification from the IAECD.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad , a distinguished dentist and implantologist, has recently earned the "Complete Implant Prosthodontics" certification from the prestigious International Academy of Excellence in Clinical Dentistry (IAECD).This intensive three-day provided Dr. Kakkad with advanced knowledge and expertise in implant dentistry. The training focused on the latest technological advancements and best practices, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of treatment.Dr. Kakkad's philosophy emphasizes exceptional patient care. She believes patients seek the best possible dental care, not just dental implants. Educating and guiding them toward the most suitable treatment options is crucial. "Starting from the diagnosis, it is essential to help patients understand what is best for them. They might not always know the most effective treatment options available, and it is important to ensure they receive the best care possible," Dr. Kakkad explained.The workshop also addressed potential challenges in implant dentistry, such as cases where insufficient bone density might affect implant success. Dr. Kakkad learned innovative techniques to overcome these obstacles, maximizing implant success even in challenging situations.Dr. Kakkad remains at the forefront of her field by upgrading skills and knowledge. This certification underscores her commitment to delivering the finest dental care. With this new expertise, she is well-equipped to achieve outstanding results and ensure every patient receives appropriate treatment to meet their unique needs. Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad Attends Prestigious International Congress of Oral Implantologists in Thailand . She stays as one of the trusted and go-to dentist in Surat for the patients. Under her leadership, Summirow Dental has become one of the trusted dental hospital in Surat .Dental health remains a top priority, and the goal is to ensure that every smile stays as healthy and beautiful as ever.

