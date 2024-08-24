UKRAINE's JOURNEY: FROM INDEPENDENCE TO THE FIGHT FOR EUROPEAN VALUES ALONA LEBEDIEVA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 24, Ukraine proudly celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its independence – a significant event that prompts reflection on a path filled with both triumphs and challenges. Over these three decades, Ukraine has undergone a difficult journey, striving to build a society, strengthen its sovereignty, and establish itself as a worthy member of the global community. As Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial-investment group“Aurum Group,” notes, these years have not only been a test but also a source of inspiration for every Ukrainian.However, this journey has not been easy. For ten years now, Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression, which began with the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas. The last two and a half years have been the most challenging – the full-scale war initiated by Russia's invasion has claimed many lives and brought immense suffering to our people. Alona Lebedieva emphasizes that this is not just a war over territory but a struggle for the right of Ukrainians to live in a free, sovereign state.A third of its modern history, Ukraine has spent in a fight to protect its independence and territorial integrity from an external enemy. This struggle is not only for land but also for the right to live freely, for the democratic values that are the foundation of our nation. As Lebedieva notes, Ukrainians have shown an unwavering will for freedom, and our army has become a symbol of courage and resilience.We are deeply grateful to our Western partners for their support during these difficult times. Your assistance has been a lifeline, helping us stay afloat and continue the fight for independence. The owner of“Aurum Group” expresses hope that this support will only grow stronger, as our shared values and desire for peace and justice unite us.Ukraine is part of the European family, where democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law prevail. Alona Lebedieva is confident that, together with our allies, we will be able to build a future where justice prevails and peace becomes a solid foundation for the prosperity of all nations.

Alona Lebedieva

Aurum Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.