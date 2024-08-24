IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai, Raigad, Thane For Next 5 Days. See Full Forecast
Date
8/24/2024 10:23:09 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red alert' for very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad for today and tomorrow. It also issued an 'orange' alert for Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri.
For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a 'yellow' alert till 26 August.
More to follow soon...
