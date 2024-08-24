MP Candidate Nizami Safarov Visits Families Of Fallen Heroes, Pledges Continued Support
8/24/2024 10:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 1, during the upcoming snap elections for the Milli
Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nizami Safarov, the candidate
from the 106th Tovuz electoral district, nominated by the New
Azerbaijan Party, visited the families of martyrs Royal Aslanov and
Emin Mahmudov in the village of Abulbeyli, Tovuz district,
Azernews reports.
During his visit, Safarov expressed his deep concern for the
families' well-being, listened to their challenges, and assured
them that their needs would remain a top priority.
Safarov emphasized that under the leadership of the victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity was restored after 30 long years. He noted
that the martyrs, whose names are etched in golden letters in the
history of the nation, are eternally honored and respected, serving
as enduring examples for future generations.
The fathers of the martyrs, Elzar Aslanov and Punhan Mahmudov,
voiced their gratitude for the unwavering attention and care
provided by the state. They also conveyed their profound respect
and admiration for President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for their
leadership and support.
