MP Candidate Nizami Safarov Visits Families Of Fallen Heroes, Pledges Continued Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 1, during the upcoming snap for the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nizami Safarov, the candidate from the 106th Tovuz electoral district, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party, visited the families of martyrs Royal Aslanov and Emin Mahmudov in the village of Abulbeyli, Tovuz district, Azernews reports.

During his visit, Safarov expressed his deep concern for the families' well-being, listened to their challenges, and assured them that their needs would remain a top priority.

Safarov emphasized that under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored after 30 long years. He noted that the martyrs, whose names are etched in golden letters in the history of the nation, are eternally honored and respected, serving as enduring examples for future generations.

The fathers of the martyrs, Elzar Aslanov and Punhan Mahmudov, voiced their gratitude for the unwavering attention and care provided by the state. They also conveyed their profound respect and admiration for President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for their leadership and support.