Baku Launches 1St Bike-Sharing Service For Convenient Urban Mobility
Date
8/24/2024 10:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Starting today, Baku introduces its first bike-sharing service,
offering residents and tourists a new way to navigate the city with
ease, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency (AYNA).
The new system allows users to rent bicycles, travel, and return
them to any designated parking location, enhancing urban mobility
while reducing the stress of traffic and parking. The service is
designed to provide a safe and sustainable travel option throughout
Baku.
Approximately 50 designated parking stations have been
established across the city, featuring informational boards about
the bike-rental process. These stations are strategically located
near metro stations, bus stops, educational institutions, and major
shopping centers. Users can activate and deactivate bicycles using
QR codes on the information boards through a mobile app, which also
displays the nearest available parking spots.
Research shows that cities with robust cycling infrastructure
experience a 24-30% reduction in road traffic accidents.
Bike-sharing contributes to a cleaner urban environment, promotes
physical activity, and fosters a healthier community.
The bike-sharing initiative is part of a broader project by the
Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency to enhance micromobility
infrastructure in Baku. This includes the development of over 10 km
of dedicated micromobility lanes, the installation of safety
barriers to prevent conflicts with vehicles, and ongoing upgrades
to traffic light systems to support cyclists.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.