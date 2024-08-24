عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Launches 1St Bike-Sharing Service For Convenient Urban Mobility

Baku Launches 1St Bike-Sharing Service For Convenient Urban Mobility


8/24/2024 10:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting today, Baku introduces its first bike-sharing service, offering residents and tourists a new way to navigate the city with ease, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

The new system allows users to rent bicycles, travel, and return them to any designated parking location, enhancing urban mobility while reducing the stress of traffic and parking. The service is designed to provide a safe and sustainable travel option throughout Baku.

Approximately 50 designated parking stations have been established across the city, featuring informational boards about the bike-rental process. These stations are strategically located near metro stations, bus stops, educational institutions, and major shopping centers. Users can activate and deactivate bicycles using QR codes on the information boards through a mobile app, which also displays the nearest available parking spots.

Research shows that cities with robust cycling infrastructure experience a 24-30% reduction in road traffic accidents. Bike-sharing contributes to a cleaner urban environment, promotes physical activity, and fosters a healthier community.

The bike-sharing initiative is part of a broader project by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency to enhance micromobility infrastructure in Baku. This includes the development of over 10 km of dedicated micromobility lanes, the installation of safety barriers to prevent conflicts with vehicles, and ongoing upgrades to traffic light systems to support cyclists.

MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596454


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search