Iran Says Response To Hamas Chief's Assassination To Be 'Calculated, Managed'

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Aug 24 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that the country's response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh would be "precise, calculated and managed."

He made the remarks in an address to reporters while commenting on his recent phone calls with his German, French and British counterparts, in which they discussed Israel's "terrorist action" of assassinating Haniyeh, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Stressing Iran's right to punish Israel for assassinating Haniyeh, Araghchi said in the phone calls that Israel's "aggression" against Iran's national security and sovereignty would definitely not go unanswered, and that Tehran would give its response "precisely and in a calculated and managed way while considering all dimensions," according to the ISNA report.

Araghchi said the revenge "will be taken at the right time and using the appropriate method," said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haniyeh, who visited Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed on July 31 along with his bodyguard when their residence in Tehran was attacked. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong response.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack.