Maha CM Slams Oppn Over Its Protest On Badlapur Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Yavatmal, Aug 24 (IANS) Chief Eknath Shinde on Saturday slammed the opposition for staging a silent sit-in protest by wearing black badges and holding black flags against the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in the reputed Badlapur school.

The Chief Minister alleged that the opposition remained silent over the massacre of sadhus in Palghar, in corona bodybags and khichadi distribution during the pandemic.

He claimed their silence was because of their links with the contractors, targeting the opposition and alleged a conspiracy behind the bandh to create something untoward in Maharashtra.

“The black flags do not suit in hands of those whose faces have been blackened by corruption. We have only done the work of giving. We are taking decisions which will be good for the common people of the state,” the Chief Minister said in his speech at the function held in Yavatmal to promote the state government's slew of welfare and development schemes including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The Chief Minister criticised the former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray over his statement against the High Court order after restraining any individual or a political party from calling Bandh.

“Agitation is not prohibited in democracy. The government made it clear that it will implement the High Court's decision which ruled today's bandh called by the opposition illegal. However, they (without naming Uddhav Thackeray) are criticising and defaming the court. If the court gives a ruling in their favour then the system is good. If the ruling goes against then the system is bad. Have you ever seen this in a democracy?” he asked.

Shinde claimed that the opponents have gone“mad” especially after financial aid was deposited in a record time through DBT in the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

“Opponents are repeatedly citing the example of Bangladesh. This is Maharashtra. Do they want to create anarchy like Bangladesh? There is a conspiracy behind this bandh to create something untoward in Maharashtra,” he alleged.

He also slammed the opposition for politicising the Badlapur sexual abuse case, saying that it was unfortunate and painful.

“The government strongly feels that the culprits in such incidents should be given the death penalty. But the opposition is doing politics,” he claimed.