Max James Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Mindset Matters" co-authored with Max James, alongside the renowned Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the center of "Mindset Matters" success is Max James chapter, "Failure Isn't Final-It's An Opportunity For Growth." Max's story is a compelling narrative of determination, resourcefulness, and unwavering perseverance, making it an essential read for anyone looking to learn from adversity and grow through challenges.



Meet Max James:

Max James is an American author and serial entrepreneur, best known as the founder of American Kiosk Management Company and dubbed "The King of Kiosks" by Fortune magazine.



Max is a graduate of The United States Air Force Academy, and after serving as a Jolly Green rescue helicopter pilot in Vietnam, earned an MBA from Stanford University.



Ever since then, Max has built one business after another, sharing his life's journey in the pages of his award-winning book The Harder I Fall, The Higher I Bounce-a business memoir for today's entrepreneur and business executives.



From growing up on a farm, and the life-lessons learned through his father, to rescue pilot in Vietnam-shot down twice and lived to tell about it-to building a billion-dollar company from the ground up, Max shares the lessons learned from failure, and the real-world steps it takes to bounce back.



Max is the recipient of the US Air Force Academy's Distinguished Graduate Award and resides with his wife Linda Johansen-James in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Learn More:



To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE .



