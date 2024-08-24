Stacie Shifflett Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SARASOTA, FL, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Stacie Shifflett, alongside Jack Canfield and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The has quickly climbed the Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

A key success of Mindset Matters is Stacie Shifflett's insightful chapter, "Turning Pain Into Power”. Stacie's story serves as a testament to the power of mindset in turning life's challenges into opportunities for growth and empowerment.



Meet Stacie Shifflett:

Stacie Shifflett, Founder & CEO of Modern Consciousness®, LLC, Entrepreneur, Modern Consciousness Coach®, and International Best-Selling Author, brings a wealth of experience and insight to this transformative project.

Driven by a passion for personal transformation, Stacie embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery following a life-changing event in 2012. Since then, she has emerged as a sought-after expert in empowering individuals to reclaim joy and peace of mind.

As the CEO of Modern Consciousness®, Stacie channels her diverse expertise to guide clients in shifting unconscious patterns, paving the way for profound personal growth and inner peace. Her credentials, including being a multi-time international bestselling author, a certified ThetaHealer®, a Free-mE® Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Practitioner, and a Master Practitioner of Neurolinguistic Programming, underscore her dedication and proficiency in her field.

Through her visionary leadership at Modern Consciousness®, Stacie inspires individuals worldwide to embrace their innate brilliance and experience authentic joy and peace.



