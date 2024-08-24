French Synagogue Targeted By Arson Attempt
Date
8/24/2024
(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 24 (IANS) A synagogue in the French city of La Grande-Motte was targeted on Saturday by an "obviously criminal" arson attempt, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media.
A Police officer was injured, and no casualties were reported from inside the synagogue, French news channel BFMTV reported.
The report said firefighters were mobilised around 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday due to a fire breaking out in front of the synagogue, Xinhua news agency reported quoting BFMTV.
Two vehicles parked in front of the synagogue were on fire. A gas bottle was likely placed in one of the vehicles, BFMTV reported, citing a gendarmerie source.
Darmanin said that all means have been deployed to find the perpetrator.
