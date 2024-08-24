COP29 Lead Negotiator Highlights Constructive International Approach

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yalchin Rafiyev, the Lead Negotiator for COP29 and Deputy Foreign of Azerbaijan, noted a constructive approach from all participating states during the "29 Climate Conversations: Road to COP29" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Rafiyev acknowledged the complexities of the ongoing international negotiations, emphasizing the additional challenge posed by issues this year.“The climate issue is inherently complex, and states have diverse attitudes toward climate change. This year, the situation is further complicated by the inclusion of financial considerations. Combining climate and finance issues has made the negotiation process even more intricate,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Rafiyev highlighted a positive trend: “We have observed a constructive approach from all countries involved. There have been no significant issues or disagreements, which is encouraging. Currently, we see a movement towards mutual cooperation among states.”

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made during the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Baku is set to become a global hub, hosting approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests over the two-week event.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of this convention, with 198 countries as parties. The first COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat located in Bonn.