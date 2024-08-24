COP29 Lead Negotiator Highlights Constructive International Approach
Yalchin Rafiyev, the Lead Negotiator for COP29 and Deputy
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, noted a constructive approach from
all participating states during the "29 Climate Conversations: Road
reports.
reports.
Rafiyev acknowledged the complexities of the ongoing
international negotiations, emphasizing the additional challenge
posed by financial issues this year.“The climate issue is
inherently complex, and states have diverse attitudes toward
climate change. This year, the situation is further complicated by
the inclusion of financial considerations. Combining climate and
finance issues has made the negotiation process even more
intricate,” he explained.
Despite these challenges, Rafiyev highlighted a positive trend:
“We have observed a constructive approach from all countries
involved. There have been no significant issues or disagreements,
which is encouraging. Currently, we see a movement towards mutual
cooperation among states.”
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in
Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made during the COP28
plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Baku is set to
become a global hub, hosting approximately 70,000 to 80,000
international guests over the two-week event.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established at
the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human
interference with the climate system. The Conference of the Parties
(COP) is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation
of this convention, with 198 countries as parties. The first COP
took place in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat located in
Bonn.
