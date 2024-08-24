Kerala: Schools Operating As Relief Camps In Landslide-Hit Wayanad To Reopen On August 27

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The that were operating as relied camps in the landslide-hit Wayanad will re-open on Tuesday (Aug 27). The families currently staying at Meppadi School will be moved to rented homes and quarters by Saturday evening, concluding the 25-day relief camp operation.

State Revenue and A Rajan announced that a special reopening event, 'Praveshanolsavam,' will take place in all schools across the district on September 2.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides

Students from Chooralmala and Mundakkai schools, impacted by landslides, will attend temporary classes at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School. Meanwhile, teachers from the affected schools will be reassigned to other schools in the area until further notice, as announced by the minister.

To support students from the Chooralmala area, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will offer complimentary transportation to Meppadi.

Additionally, the government will provide vital resources, including textbooks, to these students. Meanwhile, the Meppadi school remains the sole active relief camp, with most displaced individuals from other camps having been resettled in nearby areas like Meppadi, Ambalavayal, Kalpetta, and Choondel.



The Minister has given a detailed report (memorandum) to the central government regarding the Churalmala and Mundakai disaster on August 18. Rajan said that it is hoped that the central government will sympathetically consider the demands of the state government. Wayanad is not a disaster that can be dealt with only from the State Disaster Management Fund.

